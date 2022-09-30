Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Gay Teen He Met on Grindr in Attempted Murder Scheme

A Louisiana man admitted to kidnapping a gay teenager he met on the LGBTQ dating app Grindr with the intention of murdering him and dismembering his body.

As part of a plea agreement, Chance Seneca, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping related to the June 2020 incident, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Seneca also acknowledged that he had intended to kill his victim, Holden White, who was then 18, "for the purpose of satisfying his homicidal urges." He added that he had planned to continue murdering others until he was caught or killed himself.

Although White survived, the grisly assault left him in a coma for three days. Within the same week of the assault on White, Seneca attempted to kidnap a different man and successfully kidnapped another, according to a separate statement from the FBI.

