President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night and likely make a case for his re-election in 2024.

He is expected to stress his accomplishments, arguing that the economy is stronger with continuing job gains and falling inflation, though it remains high. He will point to legislation intended to fight climate change, lower prescription drug prices and rebuild the country's roads and bridges.

In advance of his speech, here’s a look at what he said last year, what he accomplished and where he fell short.

Three-quarters of Americans say strengthening the economy should be the top priority for Biden and Congress this year, according to a new Pew Research Center poll. Sixty percent chose reducing health care costs and defending against terrorism.