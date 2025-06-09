Long Island

The going rate for an assassin? NY man allegedly offers $100K, 10 acres of land

The alleged Nassau County murder-for-hire plot included burner phones, a promise of land in India, and a clandestine drive-by of the victim's home.

By Pei-Sze Cheng

A Long Island, New York, man is facing two felony charges for an alleged murder-for-hire plot that included burner phones, a promise of land in India, and a clandestine drive-by of the victim's home.

The 48-year-old man from Nassau County spent a week communicating with a "hired assassin," according to court documents, as part of an effort to kidnap and eventually murder someone else in the county.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

As part of the deal, prosecutors say the man wanted to hire a contract killer for a payment of $100,000 and ten acres of land in India.

Talk quickly turned to action when officials believe the 48-year-old met with the "assassin" on June 5. That's when he turned over four cellphones and $7,000, the court documents reveal.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

On the same day, the man allegedly provided photos of the victim's home in Nassau County and of the person's car.

Then, on June 7, authorities accuse the 48-year-old man of meeting up with the "assassin" and driving past the intended victim's home.

The man from Dix Hills, New York, now faces charges of conspiracy and criminal solicitation.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Social media 7 mins ago

Arizona family warns against dangerous TikTok trend after death of teen daughter

Trump administration 14 mins ago

White House struggles to hire senior advisers to Pete Hegseth

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

Long Island
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us