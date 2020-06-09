Live Updates: Virginia Judge Halts Removal of Lee Statue for 10 Days; Newlyweds Join Philly March

The last chance for the public to say goodbye to George Floyd drew thousands of mourners Monday to a church in Houston where he grew up, as his death two weeks ago continues to stoke protests in America and beyond over racial injustice, and spurred France to abruptly halt the use of police choke holds.

Also Monday, former Minneapolis police officer Dereck Chauvin, who put his knee on Floyd's neck, appeared in court. He's being held on $1 million bail.

Meanwhile, in Washington, DC, Democrats in Congress proposed a far-reaching overhaul of police procedures and accountability Monday, a sweeping legislative response to the mass protests denouncing the death of black Americans in the hands of law enforcement

Floyd’s death on May 25 has inspired international protests and drawn new attention to the treatment of African Americans in the U.S. by police and the criminal justice system.

Here are the latest developments in the death of George Floyd:

Democrats from the House and the Senate took a moment of silence on Monday to remember George Floyd and others killed during interactions with police officers.

Virginia Judge Issues Order Halting Lee Statue Removal for 10 Days

A judge in Richmond has issued an injunction preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee for 10 days.

The temporary injunction order issued Monday says the state is a party to a deed recorded in March 1890 in which it accepted the statue, pedestal and ground they sit on and agreed to “faithfully guard" and “affectionately protect” them.

It is in the public interest to await resolution of the case on the merits prior to removal of the statue, the order says.

The lawsuit was filed by William C. Gregory, who is described in the complaint as a descendant of two signatories to the deed. Named as defendants are Northam and the director of the Department of General Services, the agency tasked with handling the removal.

“(Gregory's) family has taken pride for 130 years in this statue resting upon land belonging to his family and transferred to the Commonwealth in consideration of the Commonwealth contractually guaranteeing to perpetually care for and protect the Lee Monument,” the lawsuit says.

Northam's spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, said in a statement that the governor's administration is still reviewing the order.

“Governor Northam remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia's capital city, and we're confident in his authority to do so," she said.

Newlyweds Join Philly Black Lives Matter March in Viral Video

A bride and groom have newfound Internet fame after they were caught on video stepping out for their “first look” moment and showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement during a massive demonstration in Philadelphia.

Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins married Michael Gordon in the garden of the Logan Hotel in Center City on Saturday. Before officially tying the knot, the couple stepped out for their first look at each other as thousands of protesters marched in honor of George Floyd.

A couple who joined protesters in Center City in a viral video shared their story with NBC10's Jacqueline London.

“I walk up to her, I grab her hands and her hands are shaking,” Gordon said. “She’s trembling.”

Demonstrators applauded and cheered the couple as they kissed.

“She had some tears running down her face, even though all this was going on around us, I was only focused on her,” Gordon said. “I just kind of looked around like there’s a lot of people here.”

University of Alabama to Remove Confederate Plaques

The University of Alabama announced Tuesday that it plans to remove three Confederate Army plaques from their current locations on the Tuscaloosa campus.

The plaques commemorated three University of Alabama students who served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War, as well as members of the student cadet corps involved in protecting the campus, the university said in a news release.

Portland, Oregon, Police Chief Resigns Amid Protests

Not yet six months into her job as chief, Jami Resch is stepping down from leading the Portland, Oregon, Police Bureau as George Floyd protests roil the city.

Resch on Monday announced that she asked Charlie Lovell, an African American lieutenant, to serve as the next chief of police of Oregon’s largest city.

“He’s the exact right person at the exact right moment.,” she said at a news conference.

Demonstrators held two peaceful George Floyd protests in Portland but a third one that lasted until the early hours of Monday resulted in at least 20 arrests, with some demonstrators throwing objects at police, who fired tear gas and sponge-tipped projectiles.

Full beverage containers, glass bottles, hard-boiled eggs and rocks were thrown or fired at officers using sling-shots, police said in a statement Monday. A medic who was working with the officers was hit in the stomach with a rock.

The protest that turned violent happened at the Justice Center in downtown Portland.

