Live updates: Trump says trade deals could be done within a month

What to Know
- After saying that he was “in no rush” to finish trade deals, President Donald Trump said he thought he could wrap up tariff talks “over the next three or four weeks.”
- President Trump was asked about the shooting at Florida State University. “It’s a shame,” he said, calling himself a “big advocate” of the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.
- Marco Rubio suggested the US will drop Ukraine-Russia peace efforts if no progress within days
