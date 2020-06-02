Live Updates: NBC News Reporter Hit by Firework at Seattle Protest; At Least 2 Killed Amid Unrest in Chicago Suburb

Nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week, continued Monday night after a weekend full of both peaceful protests and violent looting and rioting.

On Monday afternoon, Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, visited the site where his brother died and appealed for people to protest peacefully. He told the crowd to vote and to educate themselves. "Let’s switch it up, y’all."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Monday declared himself "the president of law and order" and threatened to deploy the United States military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests. He then exited the White House, walking across the street to St. John's Church, where a fire had broken out amid protests the night before. In order to get the president to the church, officials fired tear gas to break up throngs of peaceful protesters outside of the White House.

The massive protests started after last week's death of Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes during an arrest, including for some time after Floyd had stopped moving and saying he couldn't breathe. An autopsy released on Monday ruled Floyd's death a homicide.

Floyd’s death in Minneapolis came after tensions had already flared after two white men were arrested in May for the February shooting death of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and the Louisville police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in her home in March.

Here are the latest developments in the unrest sparked by the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd:

NBC News' Joy Ling Kent Hit by Firework as Seattle Protest Gets Chaotic

At Least 2 Killed, 60 Arrested Amid Unrest in Chicago Suburb Cicero

Officials in suburban Cicero say that two people were killed during unrest in the community on Monday, and that at least 60 people have been arrested, NBC Chicago reports.

There were numerous reports of looting and clashes between looters and police as violence erupted in the city Monday. NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter was over the scene of multiple clashes, including one at a liquor store that ended with several individuals being taken from the scene in handcuffs.

According to Cicero officials, more than 100 police officers remain on the streets, and authorities have also called in approximately 120 officers from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police to provide assistance.

2 Buffalo Police Officers Hit by SUV During Protest, Officials Say

Two police officers were hit by an SUV during a protest in Buffalo, New York, Monday night, officials said.

Both officers have non-life-threatening injuries. New York State police confirmed that one of their officers was hit. They say the officer remains in the hospital.

We can confirm a member of the New York State Police was one of the members of law enforcement struck by a vehicle in Buffalo, NY tonight. The member is hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 2, 2020

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were arrested, Buffalo's city manager said.

Also Monday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said two people were struck by gunfire during the protest. It was not immediately known whether the shots came from police or others, he said. They were being treated at the same hospital.

Democratic Governors Reject Trump's Call to Send in Military

Democratic governors of some of the nation's most populous states on Monday pushed back against President Donald Trump's threat to deploy the U.S. military unless they dispatch National Guard units to “dominate the streets” in reaction to the violence that has erupted across the country.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he doesn't believe the federal government can send military troops into his state. He accused the president of creating an “incendiary moment” by threatening to do just that to quell violence that has arisen as demonstrators have taken to the streets in reaction to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Pritzker was among the first governors to react to Trump's comments, which came hours after the president called governors “weak” and urged them to take a more aggressive response to weekend violence. It came as Americans gathered to protest police brutality against black Americans following the killing of Floyd, who was handcuffed and on the ground pleading for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not deployed the state's National Guard to New York City, although he said earlier Monday the state had 13,000 troops that “we can use at any moment.”

“I say thank you but no thank you," Cuomo said on CNN about Trump's call to send military troops to the states.

At least 23 states and the District of Columbia had already deployed guard troops as of Monday morning, according to a statement from the National Guard. It wasn't clear whether the action would be enough to satisfy the president. Trump took no questions from reporters and did not say how he would decide whether a state's response was sufficient.

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, who has activated the state's guard, said in a statement he prays “no soldier and no civilian is injured or killed by this reckless fit.”

“This president has repeatedly proven he is incapable of governing and shown nothing but false bravado throughout the chaos that has accompanied his time in office," Inslee said in a statement.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, also a Democrat, said any suggestions the state's National Guard is ill equipped to handle the states needs is “misinformed.” "As the Commander In Chief of the Nevada National Guard I can state, categorically, that they have done their duty to protect all Nevadans, and will continue to do so.”

President Trump calls on governors to call in the National Guard and "dominate" protesters after days of demonstrations against police brutality spurred by the death of George Floyd.

'Abundance of Caution': Bureau of Prisons’ 122 Facilities Locked Down Over Floyd Protests

The Federal Bureau of Prisons on Monday announced it locked down all 122 facilities it oversees nationwide due to ongoing civil unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

The temporary security measure that went into effect in the afternoon was taken "in an abundance of caution" due to the nationwide protests, some of which turned to riots. There are more than 165,000 inmates in federal custody.

No inmates will be moved during the lockdown to ensure the safety of staff and the inmates, BOP added.

More Than 200 Arrested as NYC Extends Curfew

New York City will have a curfew imposed to crack down on protest violence, and more cops will be on the streets Monday and Tuesday night to assist that effort, Mayor Bill de Blasio's announced.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo first announced Monday's 11 p.m curfew in an afternoon interview on WAMC radio. One hour before it was set to begin, the mayor said the violence and destruction already underway prompted his decision to impose a curfew Tuesday night as well, starting at 8 p.m.; both curfews end the following morning at 5 a.m. Essential workers, people experiencing homelessness and those seeking medical attention will be exempt from the curfew.

In the two hours leading up to Monday's curfew, dozens of looters spread out between Midtown and Union Square, in some instances ripping off plywood to break into stores. Crowds were spotted running out, hands full of merchandise from Macy's, Best Buy, Foot Looker, Duane Reade as well as the Microsoft and AT&T stores.

A police spokesperson said, "there are packs of youths running as fast as they can, smashing windows as fast as they can, and police are trying to catch them as soon as possible." As a result the NYPD has made more than 200 arrests, NBC New York reported.

Trump Sending Military to Protect DC

President Donald Trump said Monday he was immediately deploying "thousands and thousands of heavily armed" military and law enforcement to protect Washington, D.C.

D.C. will be under a citywide curfew for another two nights after unrest over the death of George Floyd flared into clashes with law enforcement, looting and the setting of multiple fires, NBC Washington reported.