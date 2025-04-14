Live updates: President Trump to meet with El Salvador's Bukele at the White House

What to Know
- President Donald Trump is hosting Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House on Monday.
- Bukele struck a deal under which the U.S. will pay about $6 million for El Salvador to imprison deported Venezuelan immigrants for a year.
- Bukele came to power in the middle of Trump’s first term and had a straightforward relationship with the U.S. leader.
President Donald Trump is hosting Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House on Monday. Follow along for live updates