Live updates: President Trump to meet with El Salvador's Bukele at the White House

El Salvador has accepted from the U.S. more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants — whom Trump administration officials have accused of gang activity and violent crimes.

By NBC Staff

Bukele Trump
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

  • President Donald Trump is hosting Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House on Monday.
  • Bukele struck a deal under which the U.S. will pay about $6 million for El Salvador to imprison deported Venezuelan immigrants for a year.
  • Bukele came to power in the middle of Trump’s first term and had a straightforward relationship with the U.S. leader. 

President Donald Trump is hosting Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House on Monday. Follow along for live updates

