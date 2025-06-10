Immigration
Live updates: Head of Marine Corps says battalion is in LA and ready to respond

More National Guard members and 700 Marines were activated by the federal government as protests continue over immigration enforcement raids in Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

  • More demonstrations over immigration raids are expected Tuesday in Los Angeles.
  • About 700 Marines were mobilized to help support National Guard members assigned to federal buildings in Los Angeles.
  • Signs of weekend violence in Los Angeles remained at businesses with broken glass, looted shelves and graffiti in the downtown area.
  • LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the possibility of Marines in Los Angeles "presents a significant logistical and operational challenge."
  • California announced a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over federalization of the National Guard.

The unrest continues in Los Angeles over immigration raids with more demonstrations expected on Tuesday. This would mark the fifth day of demonstrations. Follow along for live updates.

