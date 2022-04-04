parkland school shooting
Live Blog

Live Updates: Jury Selection Underway in Parkland School Shooter Penalty Trial

The penalty trial, which will be presided over by Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, is expected to last at least two months

By NBC 6

More than four years after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the procedure to determine the gunman's fate is set to begin with jury selection.

Monday's beginning of the penalty phase at the Broward County courthouse will start the process of finding the 12 jurors who could recommend Nikolas Cruz be given a death sentence or life in prison without parole.

Cruz, now 23, killed 14 students and 3 staff members at Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14, 2018. Six months ago, he entered guilty pleas to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 more attempted murder counts.

The penalty trial, which will be presided over by Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, is expected to last at least two months.

Live updates below:

This article tagged under:

parkland school shootingMarjory Stoneman Douglas High SchoolParklandNikolas Cruzdeath penalty
