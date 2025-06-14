Live updates: LAPD issues dispersal order for part of downtown LA

What to Know
- Thousands of people were in downtown LA for 'No Kings' protests that started with a large crowd Saturday morning outside Los Angeles City Hall.
- Protesters also gathered in Santa Monica, Long Beach, Downey, Glendale and other cities around Southern California.
- Similar demonstrations, protests and marches are planned throughout the United States.
- In Washington, DC, President Trump will attend a military parade in Washington on his birthday to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary.
- The 'Kings Day' events were organized before a week of protests in Los Angeles over ICE raids.
- National Guard members remain in Los Angeles as a legal battle plays out between California and the Trump administration.
- An overnight curfew will remain in effect for 1 square mile of downtown Los Angeles, the epicenter of a week of unrest in the city of 4 million people encompassing 500 square miles.
Protests over ICE raids in Los Angeles and 'No Kings' demonstrations are underway Saturday in Los Angeles. Follow live updates below.