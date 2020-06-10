Live Updates: HBO Removes ‘Gone With the Wind’; CrossFit CEO Steps Down After Floyd Comments

Hundreds of mourners packed a Houston church Tuesday for the funeral of George Floyd, the black man whose death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.

In a video address at the funeral, former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that "now is the time" for racial justice and that "when there is justice for George Floyd we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America."

In the two weeks since Floyd's killing, police departments have banned chokeholds, Confederate monuments have fallen and officers have been arrested and charged for violent conduct during protests.

Also Tuesday, the Trump administration walked back its decision to remove the fences erected amid protests outside of the White House in Lafayette Square.

In a video message played at George Floyd's funeral, former Vice President Joe Biden offered condolences to the grieving family and called on the country to “dissent from indifference” and address "racial justice."

Here are the latest developments in the death of George Floyd:

HBO Removes 'Gone With the Wind' From Its Platform

HBO has removed the 1939 film "Gone With the Wind" from its HBO Max streaming platform, the company announced late Tuesday.

"’Gone With The Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society," a statement said. "These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible."

When the movie returns to HBO Max, it will include "a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions," the company said.

CrossFit CEO Steps Down After Inflammatory George Floyd Comments

The founder and CEO of CrossFit, who has come under fire for tweets about the death of George Floyd and public health orders surrounding the coronavirus, announced his retirement Tuesday.

"On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members," Greg Glassman, who started the fitness company, said in a statement announcing his retirement.

Glassman responded to a tweet Saturday by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, that called racism and discrimination "critical public health issues that demand an urgent response."

Glassman responded: "It's FLOYD-19."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Video Shows Man Hurling Racial Slurs at African-American Officers in DC

A man can be seen launching into a tirade about "cop culture" and repeatedly spouting a racial slur at two African-American police officers in D.C. in a video circulating on social media, NBC Washington reported.

The officers were at 16th and L streets in Northwest Sunday night keeping traffic out of the area when the man, who is white, walked by them and started yelling that they "killed a guy."

In the video, one of the officers responds and asks "Who?" to which the man says, "Floyd, George Floyd."

He then starts shouting expletives and racial slurs at them, telling them "shoot me all you want" and "I hope you die."

UCLA Lecturer on Leave After Complaints of 'Woefully Racist Response' to Request to Postpone Exam

A UCLA lecturer was placed on leave after students criticized his response to a request to postpone a final exam because of protests over the death of George Floyd, the university said Tuesday.

Students have posted criticism on Twitter and elsewhere about the way Klein rejected the student's request. On Change.org, more than 20,000 endorsements have been gathered in an effort to get him fired. The Change.org petition page includes what is said to be the email that Klein sent as a response to the postponement request. He did not challenge its veracity.

"Thanks for your suggestion in your email below that I give black students special treatment, given the tragedy in Minnesota," the posted email says. "Remember that MLK famously said that people should not be evaluated based on the 'color of their skin.' Do you think that your request would run afoul of MLK's admonition?"

Klein said he has "always provided compassionate treatment for students who face unique stresses and situations during final exams."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

'Cops' TV Series Canceled

After 33 seasons on the air, “Cops” has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the world.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson for the cable channel said in a statement Tuesday.

The show had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum. That move was made permanent Tuesday.

Protesters, Enraged by Black Americans Killed, Gather Nationwide