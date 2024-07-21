Live updates: Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Harris

What to Know
- President Joe Biden on Sunday dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.
- The decision comes after escalating pressure from Biden’s Democratic allies to step aside following a disastrous debate performance against former President Trump on June 27
- Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him at the top of the Democratic ticket
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.