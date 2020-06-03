Live Updates: Arkansas Declares State of Emergency; ‘Tense’ Standoff Between Thousands of Protesters, NYPD

Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week, continued across the country Tuesday night, many in defiance of local curfews.

People gathered in cities across the U.S., including New York City, Los Angeles, St. Paul, Minnesota, Columbia, South Carolina, and Orlando, Florida.

Floyd's family joined thousands of demonstrators in Houston Tuesday afternoon to march in protest of Floyd's death.

The massive protests started after last week's death of Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes during an arrest, including for some time after Floyd had stopped moving and saying he couldn't breathe. A medical examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide on Monday.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a sweeping civil rights investigation of the police department in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, saying the inquiry will root out "systemic racism that is generations deep."

Here are the latest developments in the unrest sparked by the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd:

Arkansas Declares State of Emergency

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to continued demonstrations to protest the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

A statement from the governor’s spokeswoman said the action will unify command of local and state police, the Arkansas National Guard and the state Department of Emergency Management.

The spokeswoman minimized the significance of the move, however. “This is a normal executive order issued when the National Guard is activated under state control in regard to civil disturbance. Under this executive order, sheriff offices and police departments maintain command and operational control of their respective jurisdictions,” Katie Beck said in her statement.

Thousands of Protesters Stream Back Toward Brooklyn After 'Tense' Bridge Standoff

After a standoff lasting more than an hour, at least 1,000 protesters turned back to Brooklyn after being denied entry to Manhattan by NYPD.

Some of the protesters had intermittently tried to negotiate with police in order to be let through. Two said they felt tensions were high.

“This seems very tense. They’re on defense instead of support," Vanessa, 27, said.

The protesters, out after New York City's curfew, could be seen streaming back across the bridge, a 1-mile walk, with their hands up. After a brief standoff on the Brooklyn side, protesters were allowed into the borough, NBC News reports.

Thousands Protest Outside Colorado State Capitol

Thousands of peaceful protesters in Denver swarmed the Colorado State Capitol on Tuesday evening, chanting slogans like “This is what democracy looks like,” to protest the death of George Floyd.

The crowd, which was marching toward the Capitol, spanned several city blocks, according to NBC affiliate KUSA.

Protesters also chanted, “Peaceful protest,” with limited police presence, as Denver’s 9 p.m. curfew drew near. Denver extended its curfew through Friday morning, according to the city.

Largely Peaceful Protests Continue Hours Past Curfew in DC

For a fifth night, scores of people are calling for change in D.C., NBC Washington reported.

Peaceful protests continued well past the 7 p.m. curfew near the White House. The crowd started thinning out on its own after 8 p.m., although a core group of several hundred remained at the fence at Lafayette Square for hours, chanting at the line of police and soldiers in riot gear on the other side.

Just before 9 p.m., some protesters began throwing items at Park Police officers standing guard. Others began chanting, "Peaceful protests!" The crowd in Lafayette Park near the White House was peaceful, polite even, as they protested the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.

In Boston, Protesters Hold Die-in, March

A major demonstration to denounce police brutality against black people was held in Boston Tuesday as anger over the death of George Floyd continues to roil the city and the nation, NBC Boston reported.

Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators gathered for a "Not One More" rally at Franklin Park and Blue Hill Ave. for a "die-in" held at 5 p.m. before a march toward Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, which is on the other side of the park.