Live updates: Active shooter reported at Florida State University

Multiple patients have been hospitalized after an active shooter was reported at Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee, NBC News reports.

  • Police were responding to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.
  • The university's FSU Alert account on X said the report was made in the area of the student union
  • At least four people were reportedly injured
  • People in the area were told to shelter in place while police responded

Police were responding to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.

