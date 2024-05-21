Liquid Death is giving away a functional $400,000 fighter jet—or a briefcase full of $250,000 cash

Liquid Death has built a $1.4 billion brand by being as eye-catching as possible. It's latest marketing stunt is taking things to the next level.

The canned water brand on Tuesday announced a contest that will see it give away a $400,000 fighter jet to one of its fans.

The custom-painted Aero L-39C Albatros has been dubbed "The Dehydrator" because its thrust will "relieve you of your bodily fluids and make you empty your stomach."

Between now and September 4, each in-store purchase of a Liquid Death product will count as an entry into the sweepstakes. To enter, contestants will need to upload a photo of their receipt to this website.

In addition to the jet, the contest winner will receive six free months of hangar space outside of Chicago, as well as a year's supply of Liquid Death and a custom branded flight helmet. The company will also cover the sales tax for the plane for the winner.

The two-seater aircraft can travel up to 470 miles per hour. The winner will be responsible for any expenses related to owning and operating the jet, including fuel and hiring a pilot if they don't have a license to fly the plane.

In the event that the winner doesn't want the jet, Liquid Death is offering an alternative cash prize of $250,000 delivered in a briefcase.

The six-figure contest is a reference to Pepsi's ill-fated jet giveaway in the 1990s, which resulted in a lawsuit and spawned a Netflix docuseries.

In an interview with CNBC Make It in 2022, Liquid Death founder Mike Cessario explained that turning heads has been part of the company's strategy since day one.

Indeed, Cessario reeled in investors by self-funding a viral commercial promoting his water as the "deadliest stuff on earth."

"We want to actually entertain people [and] make them laugh in service of a brand," Cessario said at the time. "If you can do that, they're going to love your brand because you're giving them something of value.

