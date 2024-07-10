Joe Biden

Lester Holt to interview Biden on Monday

By NBC News

Lester Holt and Joe Biden.
Getty Images

NBC News anchor Lester Holt will sit down with President Joe Biden on Monday for an exclusive one-on-one interview in Austin, Texas.

The full interview will air in its entirety during a prime-time special that evening at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC. The special will also stream at 9 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW.

Portions of the interview will air earlier in the day on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT, and coverage will be available on NBCNews.com.

The full interview and unedited transcript will also be available following the primetime special on NBCNews.com.

At a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Friday, President Joe Biden responded to speculation that he might drop out of the presidential race.

