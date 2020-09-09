Donald Trump

Lawsuit Against Trump Inaugural Committee Can Continue, Judge Rules

The suit was brought by Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump dance during the Salute to Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A judge on Wednesday denied a bid to dismiss a lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump's inaugural committee and the Trump Organization misused non-profit funds to enrich the president's family business.

The suit, brought by Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine in January, alleges that the president's inaugural committee was aware it was being overcharged for services at Trump's Washington, D.C., hotel in 2017, and still spent over $1 million at the hotel, including money for a private party for Trump's three older children.

The Trump inaugural committee argued in part that Racine's office failed to show a violation of the Nonprofit Act and does not allege that the committee is "continuing to act" in a manner that violates the law, court papers say.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 8 hours ago

Trump Knew in Feb. That COVID-19 Was ‘Deadly Stuff' But Wanted to ‘Play It Down,' Book Reveals

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

Official Claims Pressure to Alter Homeland Security Intel

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us