Lawmakers Wear Blue and Yellow at State of the Union in Support of Ukraine

Some lawmakers attending President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night were dressed in blue and yellow, a show of support for Ukraine as the country grapples with the devastating Russian invasion.

Making a statement through fashion at political events isn’t unheard of. Democratic women wore white at State of the Union addresses in 2019 and 2020 to support women's rights and the right to vote.

Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, of Illinois, wore a blue and yellow pin at Tuesday's address.

“At the State of the Union tonight, I will be wearing a blue and yellow pin to honor Ukraine and the bravery of the Ukrainian citizens, military, and government as they fight off a brutal dictator,” he said on Twitter.

At the State of the Union tonight, I will be wearing a blue and yellow pin to honor Ukraine and the bravery of the Ukrainian citizens, military, and government as they fight off a brutal dictator. pic.twitter.com/fkDtSneZSC — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) March 2, 2022

Rep. Mike Quigley shared a photo of a ribbon he wore in honor of Ukraine.

Tonight, Members of Congress will wear these ribbons in a show of solidarity with Ukraine. Slava Ukraini #SOTU pic.twitter.com/UkiCheuvQt — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) March 1, 2022

U.S. Ambassador Rufus Gifford sported a blue and yellow tie.

“And it just seemed like the right call to wear blue and yellow. I can’t stop thinking about the unprovoked and needless death and suffering,” he tweeted.

Massachusetts Rep. Lori Trahan shared a photo with several other House members, each donning bright blue and yellow outfits.

We’re about to head in for @POTUS's first #SOTU! Looking forward to hearing his plan to protect democracy at home & abroad, reduce costs for working families, and continue our safe transition back to normal thanks to the tools we have to fight #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/qp4YLLHAvj — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) March 2, 2022

Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria wore a light yellow blazer in solidarity.

Tonight, I’m wearing blue and yellow at the #SOTU to stand together with the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/kIeBnNPd3g — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) March 2, 2022

President Joe Biden addressed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during the State of the Union, saying "freedom will always triumph over tyranny."

"Tonight, we meet as Democrats Republicans and Independents. But most importantly as Americans. With a duty to one another to the American people to the Constitution. And with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny," the president said

Ukrainian-born Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Indiana, gave an impassioned plea on Tuesday for the White House to do more to stop Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. “They’re slaughtering them like animals,” Spartz said. “This is not a war. This is a genocide of the Ukrainian people by a crazy man.”