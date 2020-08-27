Live Coverage: Hurricane Laura Weakens to Category 3 After Making Landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast for hours with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater as it roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday as a life-threatening storm.

Authorities had ordered coastal residents to evacuate, but not everyone did in an area that was devastated by Rita in 2005.

Videos on social media showed Laura’s winds battering a tall building in Lake Charles, Louisiana, blowing out windows as glass and debris flew to the ground.

“There are some people still in town and people are calling ... but there ain’t no way to get to them,” Tony Guillory, president of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, said early Thursday morning over the phone as he hunkered down in a Lake Charles government building that was shaking from the storm.

Watch Live: Tracking Hurricane Laura

Above: Live radar loop tracking Hurricane Laura's movement ashore.

Guillory said he hopes those stranded can be rescued later Thursday but he fears that blocked roads, downed power lines and flooding could delay that process.

With more than 290,000 homes and businesses without power in Texas and Louisiana states, near-constant lightning provided the only light for some.

Officials said search and rescue missions would begin as soon as conditions allowed, along with damage assessments.

Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as a ferocious Category 4 monster with 150 mph winds early Thursday, swamping a low-lying coast with ocean water that forecasters said could be 20 feet deep and unsurvivable.

By 4 a.m., Laura had weakened to a Category 3 with sustained winds up to 120 mph.

“Potentially catastrophic impacts will continue,” forecasters said.

Early Thursday, Laura was centered about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north-northwest of Lake Charles and moving north at 15 mph (24 kph). It weakened to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph) a few hours after making landfall.

More than 580,000 coastal residents were under orders to flee in the largest evacuation since the coronavirus pandemic began and many did, filling hotels and sleeping in cars since officials didn't want to open mass shelters and worsen the spread of COVID-19.

But in Cameron Parish, where Laura came ashore, officials said at least 150 people refused pleas to leave and planned to weather the storm in everything from elevated homes to recreational vehicles. The result could be deadly since forecasters said the parish could be completely covered by ocean water.

“It’s a very sad situation,” said Ashley Buller, assistant director of emergency preparedness. “We did everything we could to encourage them to leave.”

Video shows a news van parked in Lake Charles, Louisiana, being rocked by powerful winds as Hurricane Laura moved inland early Thursday morning. Video courtesy The Weather Channel via NBC News.

Video and photos on social media showed torrents of rain flying sideways past street lights in Lake Charles, and streets covered with water closer to the coast. A sudden storm surge knocked over cameras meant to capture the hurricane’s effects.

“It looks like it’s in full beast mode, which is not what you want to see if you’re in its way,” University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said.

Hurricane-force winds extending 60 miles from the storm’s center neared the coast, forecasters said, and bands of heavy rain fell 30 miles from the beach in Lake Charles.

At 1 am CDT, Hurricane #Laura has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Cameron as a category 4 #hurricane. Maximum sustained winds were 150 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb. Potentially catastrophic impacts will continue. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/GVWRnmGejy — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2020

Prior to making landfall, the storm's maximum sustained winds increased to 150 mph, and forecasters said up to 15 inches of rain could fall. Forecasters issued a string of tornado warnings as the storm pushed on to land, but there were no immediate reports of damage. More than 100,000 homes and businesses were without power in Texas and Louisiana.

One major Louisiana highway already had standing water as Laura’s outer bands moved ashore with tropical storm-force winds. Earlier Wednesday, winds picked up as shoppers rushed into a grocery store in low-lying Delcambre.

Trent Savoie, 31, said he was staying put. “With four kids and 100 farm animals, it’s just hard to move out,” he said.

Wind --> Hurricane force winds extend 60 miles from the center of the storm, Tropical Storm force winds up to 205 miles. Widespread power outages and significant damage happening. @NBCDFW @NBCDFWWeather https://t.co/Av09sJdCjJ #Laura #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/DDF0pjYeMr — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) August 27, 2020

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards activated the state’s entire National Guard. In Lake Charles, Guard members drove school buses around neighborhoods, offering to pick up families. Across the state line in Port Arthur, Texas, few stragglers boarded evacuation buses, and city officials announced that two C-130 transport planes offered the last chance to leave.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned that people who failed to get out of harm’s way could be cut off from help long after the storm hit.

A hurricane of Laura's size can render wide areas uninhabitable for weeks or months and knock out power for just as long. The threat of such devastation posed a new disaster-relief challenge for a government already straining under the coronavirus pandemic. The parts of Louisiana that were under evacuation orders included areas turning up high rates of positive COVID-19 tests.

Texas Braces for Hurricane Laura

For some, the decision to leave home left them with no place to stay. Wary of opening mass shelters during a pandemic, Texas officials instead put evacuees in hotels, with some quickly running out of rooms. Other evacuees called the state’s 211 information line and were directed to Ennis, outside Dallas, only to be told after driving hundreds of miles no hotels or vouchers were available.

Taniquia Ned and her sisters showed up without money to rent a room, saying the family had burned through its savings after losing jobs because of the coronavirus. “The COVID-19 is just totally wiping us out,” said Shalonda Joseph, 43, a teacher in Port Arthur.

Edwards lamented that the impending storm meant suspension of community testing for COVID-19 at a crucial time — as elementary and secondary schools in Louisiana open and students return to college campuses.

Becky Clements, 56, evacuated Lake Charles and headed for an Airbnb hundreds of miles inland after hearing that it could take a direct hit. She lived in Lake Charles when Hurricane Rita destroyed the city nearly 15 years ago.

“The devastation afterward in our town and that whole corner of the state was just awful,” Clements recalled. “Whole communities were washed away, never to exist again.”

The hurricane also threatens a center of the U.S. energy industry as the majority of Gulf oil and natural gas production shut down. Consumers are unlikely to see big price hikes, however, because the pandemic has decimated demand for fuel.

Forecasters expected a weakened Laura to move northward through Louisiana and cause widespread flash flooding in states far from the coast. After turning eastward and reaching the Atlantic Ocean, it could again become a tropical storm and threaten the Northeast.

Laura closed in on the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.

Laura will be the seventh named storm to strike the U.S. this year, setting a new record for U.S. landfalls by the end of August. The old record was six in 1886 and 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.