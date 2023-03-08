LAPD

LA Police Officers Shot in Confrontation

Authorities encouraged residents to stay indoors near the apartment located at North Mission Road and North Broadway.

By Staff Report

Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday after they were shot during a confrontation outside an apartment in Lincoln Heights. 

A lengthy standoff followed the shooting in the community east of downtown Los Angeles, which led to a citywide LAPD tactical alert. Authorities encouraged residents to stay indoors and lock their doors near the apartment located at North Mission Road and North Broadway.

The officers were believed to have been injured as they were searching for a person who got out of a vehicle after a traffic stop. Details about what led to the traffic stop were not immediately available.

At least two officers were brought to a hospital after an incident in the Lincoln Heights area. 
The injured officers were transported to a hospital. Authorities said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert as officers began swarming the area. A tactical alert is a preliminary step taken by authorities to mobilize personnel that includes the redistribution of on-duty individuals.

LAPD units completely surrounded an apartment building where the man was barricaded. The suspect was taken into custody around 9 p.m.

Details about his identity and condition were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

