California

California man arrested for transporting narcotics using a drone

 The drone was used at least four times in December 2022 and January 2023. 

By Benjamin Gamson

A Lancaster, California man was arrested for allegedly delivering fentanyl and other drugs via a drone, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday. 

Christopher Laney faced eight charges, including knowingly and willfully operating an unregistered aircraft in furtherance of a felony narcotics crime.  

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

He allegedly used the drone, which was not registered with the Federal Aviation Administration, at least three other times to deliver narcotics in December 2022 and January 2023. 

In January 2023, the drone moved fentanyl from his home to a church parking lot, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. 

He also was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a woman to who he sold narcotics. 

The United States Attorney’s Office said that if convicted on all counts he could serve 25 years to life in federal prison. 

City News Service contributed to this story. 

This article tagged under:

California
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us