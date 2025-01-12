Report anyone missing in LA County wildfires, sheriff says. ‘It helps our efforts.'

Anyone who believes a family member or friend might be missing in one of Los Angeles County's wildfires should report that person to authorities, Sheriff Robert Luna urged Sunday.

Luna said there are about 14 people believed to be missing in connection with the fires, including the Palisades Fire on the Los Angeles County coast and the Eaton Fire northeast of Los Angeles. Both fires started Tuesday in a chaotic windstorm that fanned flames, destroying entire neighborhoods.

"I'm hoping that all 14 missing persons are found," Luna said. "If you believe that somebody is missing, please contact the sheriff's department, the LAPD or the Pasadena Police Department to make sure that we are recording that information so that we may have better information on who they may be, their last location. It helps our efforts."

Luna encouraged people to continue to look for missing friends and family members, but to stay away from disaster areas, where there are downed power lines and smoldering fires. A curfew is in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily in the Palisades and Eaton fire evacuation zones.

"Somebody may have fled quickly, gone to a friends house or a relatives, maybe a hotel, maybe a shelter," Luna said. "I can't understand how someone must feel when they're looking for a loved one and they can't find them or they haven't heard from them. Please contact us. We will help you. We will connect you with mental health services. We will connect you with any service we can."

The American Red Cross created a reunification inquiry form for missing people. Those who need help finding or located loved ones can click here to fill out the form. The Red Cross asks those who are filing an inquiry to provide as much detail as possible.

For more information, contact 800-675-5799.

At least 16 people have died the fires, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Winds calmed Sunday, but are expected to increase early this week.