‘LA Strong' logo and custom shirts unveiled to aid Los Angeles wildfire recovery efforts

Los Angeles sports organizations are uniting to launch an “LA Strong” custom logo and apparel line that will raise money for organizations assisting those impacted by this week's devasting wildfires.

Fanatics announced Friday that T-shirts featuring the new logo will be available to purchase on team and league online stores, as well as the Fanatics website. The collaboration spans seven leagues, the University of Southern California and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic organizing committee.

The sports organizations and Fanatics will donate all proceeds from the initiative to the American Red Cross and Los Angles Fire Department Foundation. LA Strong hoodies will also be available in the coming weeks.

“What’s happening is absolutely gut-wrenching and it’s our duty to use our platform in any way we can,” said Fanatics founder Michael Rubin in a statement. He said he was heartbroken to watch the “horror continue to unfold across Los Angeles and completely upend so many lives.

“We are proud to have teamed up with the LA sports community to launch a new ‘LA Strong’ merchandise collection,” he said.

Wind-whipped fires tore across Los Angeles, destroying homes, clogging roadways as tens of thousands fled as the fires burned uncontained Wednesday.

Although wildfires occur naturally, climate change amplifies their intensity and how quickly they can spread. Meteorologist Chase Cain explains two of the strongest links between climate change and the wildfire emergency in Southern California.

The pro teams partnering together on the initiative include the Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers, Rams, Chargers, Clippers, Sparks, Angels, Kings, Football Club, Galaxy, Golf Club (TGL), Angel City FC and Anaheim Ducks.

The leagues span from the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Women's National Basketball Association and TMRW Golf League.