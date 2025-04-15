More venues revealed for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. See the list

What to Know LA's organizing committee presented a final venues plan to the International Olympic Committee, which signed off on the update last week.

The updated venues plan includes sites in Venice, downtown LA, Long Beach, the San Gabriel Valley, Carson, Anaheim and more.

All baseball games will be played at Dodger Stadium.

Long Beach will play host to beach volleyball at Alamitos Beach.

Surfing catches a wave in San Clemente.

A medal events program for the 2028 Olympics also was approved last week by the IOC.

The LA 2028 Olympics Opening Ceremony is July 14, 2028 with competition through July 30, 2028.

The competition venue plan for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics became clearer Tuesday when locations for more than a dozen sports, including beach volleyball, surfing and baseball, were revealed.

LA28, Los Angeles' Olympics organizing committee, presented its updated list of 2028 Olympics venues to the International Olympic Committee, which signed off last week on the updated plan.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

On Tuesday, LA28 announced sites for more sports, including baseball at Dodger Stadium, squash at Universal Studios in Universal City, beach volleyball in Long Beach and surfing off the San Clemente coast. The list includes events added to previously announced venues, like the Sepulveda Basin Recreation area in the San Fernando Valley, and sites in Venice, downtown LA, Long Beach, the San Gabriel Valley, Carson, Anaheim and more.

"We have some really great places," said LA28 Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans, an Olympic swimming gold medalist. "It encapsulates and shows what LA can bring.

"We want our athletes to have a world-class experience at world-class venues."

Here's the full list of sites announced Tuesday.

Archery : Carson's Dignity Health Sports Park.

: Carson's Dignity Health Sports Park. Baseball : All games will be played at Dodger Stadium, used for exhibition games at the 1984 Olympics.

: All games will be played at Dodger Stadium, used for exhibition games at the 1984 Olympics. 3x3 basketball and modern pentathlon : Sepulveda Basin Recreation area in the San Fernando Valley.

: Sepulveda Basin Recreation area in the San Fernando Valley. Beach volleyball : Long Beach will play host at Alamitos Beach.

: Long Beach will play host at Alamitos Beach. Boxing : Recently reinstated by the IOC, preliminary bouts will be at Peacock Theater in downtown LA with the finals at Crypto.com Arena.

: Recently reinstated by the IOC, preliminary bouts will be at Peacock Theater in downtown LA with the finals at Crypto.com Arena. Coastal rowing : This new event will make its Olympics debut in Long Beach.

: This new event will make its Olympics debut in Long Beach. Cricket : A temporary grounds for the historic sport will be built at the fairgrounds in Pomona.

: A temporary grounds for the historic sport will be built at the fairgrounds in Pomona. Equestrian : Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

: Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. Rhythmic gymnastics : The Galen Center in Exposition Park south of downtown LA will host this event and badminton.

: The Galen Center in Exposition Park south of downtown LA will host this event and badminton. Target shooting : Long Beach Convention Center, where a temporary range will be built.

: Long Beach Convention Center, where a temporary range will be built. Shotgun shooting : The Shotgun Center in South El Monte east of Los Angeles.

: The Shotgun Center in South El Monte east of Los Angeles. Sport climbing : A temporary climbing wall will be added at the Long Beach Convention Center with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop.

: A temporary climbing wall will be added at the Long Beach Convention Center with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop. Squash : Universal Studios' "courthouse plaza" will be familiar to fans of "Back to the Future." Glass boxes used for the sport will be set up on the backlot in Universal City.

: Universal Studios' "courthouse plaza" will be familiar to fans of "Back to the Future." Glass boxes used for the sport will be set up on the backlot in Universal City. Surfing : Lower Trestles in San Clemente.

: Lower Trestles in San Clemente. Target shooting : A temporary installation will be added at the Long Beach Convention Center.

: A temporary installation will be added at the Long Beach Convention Center. Triathlon, road cycle start and marathon start : Venice

: Venice Volleyball: Honda Center in Anaheim.

“We’ve promised the world an incredible Olympic Games and today we’re proud to share the plan that will make it happen," said LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover. "Los Angeles is the epicenter of sports, culture and entertainment, and every venue selected for the 2028 Games will provide athletes and fans the best possible experience. The 2028 Olympic venue plan invites communities from across the region to celebrate the Games coming to their backyard with the most exciting sports staged at some of the world’s top-tier existing stadiums and arenas, famous beaches and purpose-built temporary structures."

Venues for other sports were announced earlier, including Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, BMO Stadium in Exposition Park, the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA, the sports complex in Carson, Rose Bowl in Pasadena and several sites outside the city of Los Angeles, including canoe slalom and softball, which are set for Oklahoma City.

The 2028 LA Olympics will have six new mixed gender team events. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The Los Angeles City Council in March approved changes to the original proposed venue plan for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympic Games. The city approved an initial venue plan in 2017 and revisions were announced during the summer.

Any amendments require consent by the city, which clears the way for the IOC presentation.

Among the changes proposed in the summer: Basketball would move to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, gymnastics to Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles and swimming to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

No new permanent venues will be built for the 2028 Olympics.

The medal events program for 2028 approved last week by the International Olympic Committee features six new mixed gender team events in what the LA28 organizing committee called a "monumental step forward."

The program approved for 2028 has 22 more medal events than Paris 2024 at 351.

Mixed team events added for 2028 include artistic gymnastics, athletics (4x100 mixed gender relay), golf, archery (compound bow), coastal rowing beach sprint and table tennis. The competition format for the new artistic gymnastic mixed team event will be finalized and announced at a later date.

The medal competition includes expansions to the field of women's soccer and water polo event, a new women's boxing weight class, an expanded 3x3 basketball field, and more medal events in swimming and sport climbing.

Flag football will make its Olympic debut in 2028 and lacrosse will return to the lineup of medal sports for the first time in more than a century. Baseball and softball will make their Olympic comeback, and cricket also will be part of the lineup.

See the full list of medal events here.

The LA 2028 Olympics Opening Ceremony is July 14, 2028 with competition through July 30, 2028. The LA28 Paralympic Games will kick off Aug. 15, 2028 and close Aug. 27, 2028.