‘Unprecedented' number of lithium ion batteries complicates LA wildfires cleanup

What to Know The Los Angeles County wildfires debris removal process is in Phase 1, which involves clearing hazardous materials from properties by the EPA.

Lithium ion are a major challenge in the early stages of the debris removal after two of the most destructive wildfires on record in California.

There are stringent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requirements for the handling and removal of the batteries in LA County wildfire areas.

The Eaton Fire and Palisades Fires were nearly 100-percent contained in Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

What authorities described as one of the largest lithium-ion battery cleanups ever is underway in Los Angeles County neighborhoods destroyed by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

The batteries are a major challenge in the early stages of the debris removal process after two of the most destructive wildfires on record in California. The batteries power plug-in hybrid cars and EVs, many of which were destroyed by flames in Altadena and Pacific Palisades. The batteries also are found in laptops, cellphones and other items left behind as residents evacuated the neighborhoods.

"This will be… from our estimation, probably the largest lithium-ion battery pickup, cleanup, that’s ever happened in the history of the world," said Steve Calanog, the Environmental Protection Agency’s incident commander for the Palisades and Eaton fire cleanups.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

When damaged and overheated, lithium-ion batteries can ignite and even explode. Residual heat can trigger a reaction that can lead to combustion, a danger that can develop over days, weeks or months.

Firefighters and public safety authorities warned of the dangers as evacuations were lifted and residents returned to neighborhoods. Lithium-ion batteries might have no visible signs of damage, but can still pose a hazard for returning residents and debris removal teams.

"We don’t know the long term effects of all this exposure, and we haven't seen this on this large of a scale and this many electric vehicles," said LA City Fire Capt. Adam VanGerpen. "This is an unprecedented amount of electric vehicles with lithium ion batteries in there.

"With the lithium ion batteries, even if they look like they are intact they could have damage on the inside, so they continue to off gas and the off gas from these batteries can be toxic to your health."

The batteries are one major reason there are stringent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requirements that are prioritized in the post-wildfire cleanup process.

Hazardous materials teams inspect homes and flag those with lithium ion batteries, many of which were not entirely consumed by the fire and require expertise in handling. A battery recovery team then leads the effort to collect the batteries. Removing the batteries requires "technical sophistication and care," Canalog said.

EPA team members wear fire-resistant clothes under protective suits, masks and other protection. Water is kept at the site in case a battery combusts.

Collected batteries are de-energized so they can be crushed or shipped to a facility in special packaging.

A man found the engagement ring he was about to use to propose to his partner under the rubble of his Altadena home. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

The Los Angeles County wildfires debris removal process is in Phase 1, which involves clearing hazardous materials from properties by the EPA. Once the EPA finishes its work and the property is considered safe, the Corps of Engineers can remove the debris from properties whose owners opt-in to the free removal program under Phase 2. Residents also can also opt out of the program and hire their own contractors.

The process was a point of discussion Friday when President Trump toured the Palisades Fire burn area. At a meeting following the tour, Trump said residents should be allowed to immediately access their properties to clear debris. EPA officials insist that household hazardous wastes, such as oils, paints, lithium-ion batteries, pesticides and propane tanks present a danger to returning residents, particularly if their containers were damaged in the fire.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the EPA said the lithium ion batteries should be considered "extremely dangerous." The agency has ahotline (1-833-798-7372) for property owners to call if they find a lithium ion battery when they return to their homes.

The EPA said an executive order issued by President Trump directs the agency to "complete its hazardous materials mission responding to the Los Angeles, California Wildfires as soon as practical."

The agency will have upwards of 1,000 people working on Phase 1 cleanup, a required process to ensure the safety of property owners and those working at the site, the news release said.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, EPA is doing everything within our power to expedite cleanup of hazardous debris and to help provide Californians safer access to their property as soon as possible," said EPA Acting Deputy Administrator Chad McIntosh. "With President Trump’s Executive Order, he has authorized a whole of government response to the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles — an effort that has never been seen before. EPA is working with local, state and federal partners in addition to the private sector to aid in California’s recovery."