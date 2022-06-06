Kyle Rittenhouse Claims He's Going to Texas A&M. The University Begs to Differ

Kyle Rittenhouse claimed he'll attend Texas A&M University on a podcast, but university officials tell a different story, saying he has not been admitted as a student.

During an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” a conservative podcast, Rittenhouse proudly put on a Texas A&M cap and said he’d be attending the university.

However, a university official said he will not be attending the school.

“He has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall,” university spokesperson Kelly Brown told NBC News Monday afternoon.

Rittenhouse made national headlines for his actions in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020, during protests decrying the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.

Rittenhouse had traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, about 20 miles away, armed with a rifle, claiming he sought to protect property during the unrest.

He fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was injured.

