coronavirus

Knocking Back Too Many ‘Quarantinis’? Here’s How to Keep Drinking in Check

Your home bar has never been better stocked, but are you maintaining healthy drinking habits while under lockdown?

Martinis on tray in modern living room
Getty Images

As more people began sheltering in their homes throughout the month of March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, retail alcohol sales in the U.S. started to rise along with sales of cleaning products, toilet paper and food, showing just how important our drinking rituals are even (and maybe especially) in a crisis, according to NBC News.

While the spike in sales may be good for the alcohol industry (which is taking a big hit in its on-premise sector), the stockpiling of booze may not be good for everybody.

Wendy McClary, a licensed marriage and family therapist practicing in Vermont and Massachusetts, says under normal circumstances “most adults who drink are able to do so within responsible limits.” But studies show that catastrophic events can trigger increased substance use.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

coronavirus 9 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: FEMA Requests 100K Body Bags; Fauci Gets Security Detail

vaccines 3 hours ago

Poll: Less Than a Third of America Will Rush to Get Coronavirus Vaccine

In order to enjoy all those virtual happy hours without overdoing it, experts suggest setting limits on how much you're drinking, curbing sugary cocktails and adding low- or no-alcohol drinks to your rotation.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusAlcoholism
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us