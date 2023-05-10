San Diego

Watch: Kitten Rescued After Getting Stuck Under Truck's Frame

The kitten was taken to the humane society's medical facilities in Escondido and was given medication, fluids and food

By Christina Bravo

A kitten became stuck in the frame of a truck in Escondido. The San Diego Humane Society was able to free her.
San Diego Humane Society

A curious kitten is now safe after getting herself stuck in a rather tight spot inside the frame of a truck on Monday.

The truck's driver was sitting at a stop sign when they first heard the faintest "meows" coming from nearby. When the driver returned home, they realized where the sound was coming from -- a small black-and-white kitten had somehow gotten their jaw stuck to the frame of the vehicle, the San Diego Humane Society said.

An image shared by the San Diego Humane Society shows one of their humane officers under the truck working to free the feline, whose top and bottom jaw was split on either side of the metal frame. The kitten was sedated as the officer used Q-tips to slowly dislodge the critter's head from the frame.

A kitten became stuck in the frame of a truck in Escondido. The San Diego Humane Society was able to free her.
San Diego Humane Society
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A kitten became stuck in the frame of a truck in Escondido. The San Diego Humane Society was able to free her.
San Diego Humane Society
A kitten became stuck in the frame of a truck in Escondido. The San Diego Humane Society was able to free her.

The kitten was taken to the humane society's medical facilities in Escondido and was given medication, fluids and food.

It was unclear how the young cat became stuck in the precarious position in the first place. The San Diego Humane Society is just glad she's safe and sound.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

gun violence 24 mins ago

Michigan School District Bans Backpacks After 3rd Grader Caught With Loaded Gun

US-Mexico Border 34 mins ago

Asylum Seekers Told to Use a Mobile App to Enter US as Title 42 Expires. Here's How the CBP App Works

"Remarkably, she is doing very well!" the humane society added.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSan Diego Humane Society
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us