Kim Delaney, famous for ‘NYPD Blue' role, arrested on suspicion of assault

Actor Kim Delaney, famous for her role on television's "NYPD Blue," was arrested on suspicion of assault following a domestic disturbance at her home, authorities said.

Delaney, 65, was arrested Saturday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Jose Salgado said. Husband James Morgan, 54, was arrested and booked on suspicion of domestic violence, Salgado told NBC News.

Salgado said they were arrested at a residence in Marina del Rey, a coastal community southwest of Los Angeles. Details of what may have happened were unavailable Sunday.

Delaney remained behind bars with no bail listed Sunday afternoon, according to sheriff's inmate records, which listed the allegation against her as a felony.

Representatives for Delaney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday evening.

Inmate records state Morgan was arrested 30 minutes before Delaney, at 9:45 a.m., and later booked on a misdemeanor charge. Morgan's bail amount was listed in inmate records as $20,000, and he was released on bond Saturday, according to Salgado.

Delaney marked the couple's second wedding anniversary in October, stating on Instagram, "Great memories! I love you, hubby-your wife for life."

Earlier this month she posted a photo of herself and Morgan, writing, "Pure love."

Delaney's first regular role was on daytime show "All My Children" in the 1980s, during a time when she also performed off Broadway, according to her IMDb bio.

Her best-known role, as Detective Diane Russell on the police drama "NYPD Blue," earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series in 1997. She was nominated for Emmy Awards three times.

Her long list of credits also includes appearances on "CSI: Miami," "Law & Order" and earthquake miniseries "10.5," among other productions in the realms of TV, film and stage.

“Law & Order,” an ongoing franchise with spinoffs, and "10.5" aired on NBC, a division of NBCUniversal, which is also the parent company of NBC News.

