5-year-old girl dies after getting trapped in sand on a South Florida beach

A girl has died and a boy was hospitalized in critical condition after they fell into a sand hole and got trapped Tuesday at a beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Two children — a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl — were taken to the hospital in critical condition. BSO later confirmed that the girl died. Their identities weren't released.

Cellphone video from a witness showed beachgoers digging into the sand and trying to get to the kids trapped underneath.

Witnesses said the children were digging the hole and playing around before the ground gave way. The sand hole was about 5-6 feet deep, according to a spokesperson from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

In a 2007 publication in the New England Journal of Medicine, over the period of a decade, there were 52 instances in which people became buried in holes in sand that collapsed. In 31 of those cases, the victims died.

Just last week at Jersey Shore Beach, sand collapsed on a toddler, burying him. Fortunately, the boy’s father was able to save him.

In 2022, a 35-year-old man was found with his feet sticking out of the sand along the Treasure Coast. The victim had his legs up and was leaning back on some sand when it collapsed. Somebody noticed his body three hours later.