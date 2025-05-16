Two mothers in Arizona are accused of leaving their children in a parked car for hours while they drank at a bar inside, according to police.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on March 8 in Glendale, Arizona, and police captured the incident with body-worn cameras.

A woman flagged down officers after seeing a child wander the parking lot at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District. The child then led officers to a car with three more children, including a 7-month-old baby, inside. Officers opened the car and fed the crying baby while searching for identification.

The four children had been left unattended for at least an hour by the time officers arrived, and the mothers did not return to their car for another 45 minutes after officers arrived.

The two women told officers they had initially left the car to find a restroom. Eventually the mothers admitted to police they had stopped at the bar for a drink.

Officers described the mothers as showing signs of impairment, according to court records obtained by NBC affiliate 12News.

Both mothers were arrested and face charges of child abuse with criminal negligence. The children were taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated and placed in the custody of the Department of Child Safety.

“Please don’t take my kids away from me,” one mother said to an officer. “Like, seriously, they’re the only things I’ve got. I know this is super, super bad, I promise. Can I please just walk over to my baby? My heart’s about to explode.”

While heat was not a concern inside the parked car on the March night, police say adults should never leave children in a car unattended.