Kentucky Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Using Slur, Assaulting Black Students

A University of Kentucky student who was caught on camera using a racial slur and physically attacking two Black students was arrested Sunday.

Police arrested Sophia Rosing, 22, who is white, just before 4 a.m. at a campus dorm on charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to an online record from the Fayette County Detention Center, which says she is being held on $10,000 bond.

Video of the assault, which circulated on social media Sunday, shows Rosing using a racial slur as she strikes at a woman who is working at a dormitory front desk. The student tries to restrain Rosing, who appears to be visibly intoxicated and struggles to stay standing in the video. Another student then arrives to help and is also attacked.

The video ends showing a white male police officer handcuffing Rosing in the dorm as she continues to repeat the racial slur and struggles to remain standing.

Calls to phone numbers publicly listed under Rosing's name went unanswered.

