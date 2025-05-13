The Karen Read trial is not taking place on Tuesday due to "unavoidable circumstances," a court spokesperson said in an email.

No information was immediately released about what those circumstances might be, but NBC10 Boston analyst and courtroom insider Sue O'Connell is working to confirm details.

A new witness had been expected to take the stand Tuesday after a marathon three days of testimony from Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik, who oversaw John O'Keefe's death investigation.

During Monday's proceedings, Read's attorneys presented video that could impact their third party culprit defense.

The Read defense team has argued that someone else is responsible for the death of O'Keefe. One of the people her attorneys have pointed the finger at is ATF agent Brian Higgins.

Higgins was a big point that the defense grilled Bukhenik on during their lengthy cross-examination. Flirtatious text messages between Higgins and Read were read for the court. It was also revealed that the pair might have even shared a romantic kiss.

Higgins was also at 34 Fairview the night before O'Keefe was discovered unresponsive in the snow, and the defense showed video of what appeared to be Higgins at the Canton Police Department at around 1:30 a.m. that morning. He had an office there, and he claims to have been moving cars, but the defense is raising suspicions.

Bukhenik was also questioned further about one of the investigators who he supervised during the O'Keefe investigation — Michael Proctor, who has since been fired.

Bukhenik acknowledged that Proctor acted unprofessionally after reading through now-infamous text messages in a group text he was in with Proctor. In the texts, Proctor called Read ret***ed, and said he hadn't found nudes while searching her cell phone.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has filed a motion to be able to discuss a trip that Read and O'Keefe took to Aruba. They believe it will show that the two had issues in their relationship.

Bukhenik was excused just after 4 p.m. on Monday