Opening statements set for Tuesday in Karen Read's retrial

Read claims that she is being framed by a corrupt group of law enforcement. The state says she backed into O'Keefe and left him in the snow where he died

By Staff and wire reports

After dozens of court deadlines and hearings, back and forth over witnesses and a complicated jury selection process, Karen Read's second murder trial is expected to move forward Tuesday with opening statements.

This retrial comes less than a year after Read's first trial ended with a hung jury, an anti-climactic end to a dramatic court proceeding that went on for weeks.

Jury selection for Read's retrial came to a close last Tuesday. Read said she has no choice but to be ready.

"I feel strong. I've got an amazing team and I'm anxious," she said.

On the eve of opening statements in the Karen Read murder retrial, we take a step back and recap the entire case as well as the defense's candidates for third-party culprits. Plus, get instant analysis from NBC10 Boston legal analyst Michael Coyne, who shares what to expect from the retrial, and Ronald Estanislao, a juror in the first trial.  

It took 10 days to seat the full jury of nine men and nine women; nearly 600 people were screened. The biggest issue was that nearly 90% of the candidates knew of the case and more than half had already formed an opinion.

After the trial, 12 of those jurors will be selected to deliberate the three charges against Read in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe: manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a crash.

Read claims that she is being framed by a corrupt group of law enforcement. The state says she backed into O'Keefe and left him in the snow where he died.

