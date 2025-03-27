Kansas

Kansas child said ‘monster' was under their bed; babysitter finds man hiding there

The man once lived at the residence but had been ordered to stay away from the property under a protection from abuse order, the sheriff’s office said

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

Bed stock photo
Getty Images

In a scene straight from a horror movie, a babysitter in Kansas was checking for "monsters" to reassure a scared child — and discovered a man hiding under the child's bed.

The babysitter said one child she was babysitting complained there was a “monster” under the bed on Monday evening, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

She tried to show the child that there was nothing lurking underneath, the release said, but ended up coming face-to-face with a man. 

The babysitter and man got into an “altercation” and one child was knocked over in the struggle, and the man fled. 

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The sheriff's office dispatched to the home, in the 2000 block of Patton Road, just outside the city of Great Bend, around 10:30 p.m. on a disturbance call.

The suspect was identified as Martin Villalobos Jr., 27, who once lived at the residence. However, he had been ordered to stay away from the property under a protection from abuse order, the sheriff’s office said. 

Deputies searched for him but were unsuccessful. The next morning he was spotted by law enforcement and tried to flee, but was captured after a brief pursuit on foot. 

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Trump administration 4 mins ago

Timeline: The Trump administration's shifting stance on the Signal chat debacle

Trump administration 14 mins ago

Trump's latest auto tariffs explained: What car buyers should know this year

Villalobos was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail, booked on requested charges of aggravated kidnaping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order. He’s being held on $500,000 bond. 

It's not immediately clear if he's retained a lawyer.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Kansas
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us