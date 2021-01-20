Kamala Harris' Inauguration Attire Champions Black Designers

Kamala Harris marked her historic inauguration on Wednesday by donning clothes from two young, emerging Black designers.

The first female, Black, and South Asian vice president of the United States, Harris wore a purple coat designed by Christopher John Rogers and shoes by Sergio Hudson, with her signature pearl necklace, NBC News confirmed.

Rogers is a Black American designer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who lives in Brooklyn, New York. He has dressed Lizzo, Rihanna and Cardi B and notably, Michelle Obama, when the former first lady wore a custom iridescent cyan pantsuit by Rogers for the final stop of her "Becoming" book tour in Nashville, Tennessee.

Alex Wong

Hudson is from South Carolina and was once a member of Rhianna’s design team. The Los Angeles-based Black designer has dressed Beyoncé, J.Lo, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Serena Williams. In 2019, Michelle Obama had twice worn his designs. Today, the former first lady also drew praises for her Hudson-designed plum suit, matching overcoat, and a final touch of a gold belt when she came to attend Biden's inauguration.

Continuing her style on Inauguration Eve, when Harris wore a camel coat from Black designer Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss and a black dress by Oscar de la Renta underneath, Harris seems to be making a symbolic fashion choice to support designers of color, which may continue throughout her vice presidency.

AP Photo/Evan Vucc

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore an ocean-blue wool tweed coat and dress by emerging American designer Alexandra O’Neil from Colorado. O’Neil first made waves in the fashion world when she established her fashion label, Markarian, and Emma Roberts wore her design during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The Biden transition confirmed to NBC News that President Joe Biden wore a navy suit and navy overcoat by Ralph Lauren. The second gentleman Doug Emhoff, was also looking sharp in a suit by the iconic American fashion designer.