John Morales

‘Just horrific': Hurricane specialist becomes emotional over Milton's explosive growth

Morales later commented about his overwhelm on X, saying "extreme weather driven by global warming has changed me. Frankly, YOU should be shaken too, and demand #ClimateActionNow."

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC6 Hurricane Specialist John Morales realized that Milton had become a Category 5 monster storm on Monday just before he went on air at noon.

He paused for a moment, visibly emotional, and his voice shook as he expressed his disbelief.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"It's just an incredible, incredible, incredible hurricane. It has dropped," he stopped. "It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours. I apologize. This is just horrific."

Morales went on: "Maximum sustained winds are 160 mph. And it is just gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico where the winds -- I mean, the seas, are just so, incredibly, incredibly hot. Record hot, as you might imagine. You know what's driving that. I don't need to tell you: global warming, climate change [are] leading to this and becoming an increasing threat for the Yucatan, including Merida and Progreso and other areas there."

Morales later commented on his overwhelm on X, saying "extreme weather driven by global warming has changed me. Frankly, YOU should be shaken too, and demand #ClimateActionNow."

This article tagged under:

John Morales
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us