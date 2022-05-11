US Capitol Riot

Judge Nixes Jan. 6 Plea Deal After Right-Wing Streamer Declares Himself ‘Innocent'

Anthime Joseph Gionet, otherwise known as "Baked Alaska," said he had only agreed to take the deal because he was worried he’d be charged with a felony

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
Brent Stirton

A right-wing internet personality who live-streamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was set to plead guilty to a federal charge on Wednesday as part of a plea deal reached with federal prosecutors, but the plea deal went up in smoke after he declared himself innocent.

Anthime Joseph Gionet, also known as “Baked Alaska," was set to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count in which would admit he "willfully and knowingly paraded, demonstrated, and picketed" inside the Capitol. Gionet was charged just one day after the Capitol attack and arrested in Jan. 2021, and originally faced charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

But the deal went out the window at a hearing on Wednesday after Judge Emmet G. Sullivan asked Gionet whether he was pleading guilty because he was, in fact, guilty.

So Sullivan said he'd set a trial date for March 2023. More than 285 people have pleaded guilty in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, and nearly 800 individuals have been charged. 

