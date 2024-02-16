Watch: Judge fines Trump more than $300 million, bars him from running businesses in New York for three years

The judge who presided over a civil business fraud trial against Donald Trump and his company has issued his decision in the case, NBC News reported.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the former president and the Trump Organization to pay over $300 million in damages, and bars Trump "from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years."

The stiff penalty was a victory for New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, who sued Trump over what she said was not just harmless bragging but years of deceptive practices as he built the multinational collection of skyscrapers, golf courses and other properties that catapulted him to wealth, fame and the White House.

Trump’s lawyers had said even before the verdict that they would appeal.

The civil lawsuit from James accused Trump of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars on financial statements that he then used to secure business loans, insurance and to make deals. James was seeking $370 million in fines and to ban Trump from conducting any future business in the New York real estate industry.

Engoron had already found last year that Trump committed years of fraud by lying about his riches on financial statements with tricks like claiming his Trump Tower penthouse was nearly three times its actual size. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has claimed that the financial documents actually understated his net worth and came with caveats that should shield him from liability.

The ruling caps a trial that lasted 11 weeks and offered fresh insight into Trump’s finances, his dealings with lenders, his aspiration to be an NFL owner, and some of the fuzzy math — mistaken or intentional — at issue in the case.

It included testimony from Trump himself, as well as this three oldest children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

Trump's testimony included personal jabs at the judge and at state attorney general, who he called a "political hack." Erica Byfield reports.

Trump wasn’t required to be in court, except for the one day he testified, but he showed up eight times as a spectator. Every time, he turned his appearance into a de facto campaign stop, griping outside the courtroom that he was being persecuted. He had the same message during his often defiant turn on the witness stand Nov. 6.

“This is a very unfair trial, very, very. And I hope the public is watching it,” Trump said. His testimony led a frustrated Engoron to warn, “This is not a political rally.”

Outside court, he frequently insulted the judge and even Engoron’s chief law clerk. After Trump made a false, disparaging comment about the clerk’s personal life on social media, Engoron imposed a gag order barring trial participants from commenting further about court staff.

In December, the judge suggested he’s inclined to find Trump and his co-defendants liable on at least some claims. Assets can be valued in different ways, the judge wrote in his ruling, “but a lie is still a lie.”

However, Engoron asked the state lawyers during closing arguments what evidence they had that Trump’s sons, who are also defendant in the case, knew of the alleged fraud. “I just haven’t seen it,” the judge said.

State lawyer Andrew Amer responded that the sons, as top executives, bore responsibility even if they claimed to be unaware of the purported wrongdoing.

We got our first look at Donald Trump inside a lower Manhattan courtroom as cameras captured the opening of his civil fraud trial. News 4's Ida Siegal reports.