Judge Dismisses Trump's ‘Immunity' Claim in Jan. 6 Lawsuits

A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought against him by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot, rejecting his assertion that he's "absolutely immune" from the claims.

The lawsuits, brought on behalf of four police officers, seek to hold Trump liable for emotional and physical injuries they sustained when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and disrupted the electoral vote count.

“In nearly identically worded motions, President Trump has moved to dismiss all three actions on one ground: he is absolutely immune from suit because the acts complained of fall within the 'outer perimeter' of his presidential responsibilities,” Judge Amit Mehta wrote in his brief ruling.

From taking no action to adding “fuel to the flames,” the House select committee laid out former President Donald Trump’s movements during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.