Joe Biden Sends Condolences to President Donald Trump After Brother's Death

Joe Biden took to social media Sunday morning to send his condolences to President Donald Trump after the death of his brother Robert Trump.

"Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing," the former vice president wrote on Twitter. "I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all."

Trump's younger brother died on Saturday, according to the White House.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," President Trump said in a statement on Saturday. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

The Democratic nominee for president of the United States has experienced several personal tragedies over his lifetime. In 1972, his first wife, Neilia, and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, were killed in a car crash. Then in 2015, his son Beau died of brain cancer at the age of 46.

Biden wasn't the only political figure to honor the president's younger brother on social media.

Kamala Harris retweeted Biden's sympathies, adding her own thoughts as well. "Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time," she wrote. "Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you."

Shortly after the announcement, Ivanka Trump shared a tribute on Twitter. "Uncle Robert, we love you," she wrote. "You are in our hearts and prayers, always."

Her brother, Eric Trump, called their uncle an "incredible man — strong, kind loyal to the core."

"Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family," he said in a tweet.

Blaine Trump, Robert Trump's ex-wife, also shared her condolences online, even though the pair endured a public divorce in 2008.

"Always and always Robert....thank you for the wonderful memories, we had a great run until the painful ending," she wrote on Instagram. "You will always have a place in my heart and Christopher’s."

