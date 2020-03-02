Buttigieg to Endorse Biden at Texas Rally: AP Source

Pete Buttigieg is endorsing his former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president.

Two people familiar with Buttigieg's decision say the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor will appear with Biden at a rally in Dallas on Monday night, a day after he dropped his own White House bid. They were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Buttigieg is the second 2020 candidate to exit the race and put his backing behind Biden. Earlier Monday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar decided to end her campaign, and she plans to appear with Biden at the rally, as well.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced he was suspending his campaign Sunday evening.

The moves reflect an urgent push among moderates to consolidate behind Biden as a counter to progressive rival Bernie Sanders, who remains the front-runner in the race as Super Tuesday looms.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada also announced his support for Biden on Monday, after Bernie Sanders won the state's primary caucus just over a week ago.

This marks the first primary win for the former vice president.

"Democrats need a candidate who can assemble the largest, most diverse coalition possible to defeat Trump and lead our country following the trauma of Trump’s presidency. That candidate is Joe Biden," Reid said in a statement.

Reid has praised Sanders but has said he is not in favor of the senator's signature Medicare for All health plan.