In a rare show of unity in these tumultuous times, every living American president filed into pews together Thursday to honor one of their own at the funeral for President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday.

Carter, who died late last month at 100 years old, was remembered as a compassionate Christian and ahead-of-his-time progressive, despite serving a single term in the White House that was seen as a disappointment at the time.

Under the stained glass and stone filigree of the soaring Neo-Gothic nave, family members and dignitaries recalled private kindnesses and public sacrifices, noting that Carter taught Sunday school at his Plains, Georgia church "every Sunday from World War II to Covid."

“Carter was farsighted. He put aside his short-term political interests to tackle challenges that demanded sacrifice to protect our kids and grandkids,” Walter Mondale wrote in a eulogy before his own death in 2021 and that was read Thursday by his son.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Living such a long life meant many of Carter's contemporaries have already passed, but several had prepared remarks for the occasion years ago.

Ted Mondale noted that "very few people in the 1970s had heard the term climate change," before recalling how Carter pushed renewable energy, while also noting he was a leader in women's rights and racial justice.

Stuart Eizenstat, a longtime top advisor to Carter, said his former boss "may not be a candidate for Mount Rushmore, but he belongs in its foothills, making the U.S. stronger and the world safer."

Together in front rows were presidents and vice presidents, past and present, Republican and Democrat, several of whom have run bitter elections against each other.

Some, like Vice President Kamala Harris, sat quietly looking ahead, while others, like President-Elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama, could be seen chatting and even laughing together.

Also in attendance were members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, members of Carter’s administration and foreign dignitaries.

Joshua Carter spoke about his Sunday school recollections of his grandfather Jimmy Carter at the national funeral on Thursday.

President Joe Biden, who served in the U.S. Senate as a young man when Carter came to Washington, said Carter “taught me that strength of character is more than a title or the power we hold. It’s the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect," he said.

“To young people, to anyone in search of meaning and purpose, study the power of Jimmy Carter’s example," Biden continued. “Character, faith, love -- a true patriot.”

The funeral, coming just two weeks before Biden is set to hand over power to a political figure he reviles at Trump's second inauguration, was rare moment for attendees to set aside politics.

The casket of former President Jimmy Carter is carried out of the Capitol on Thursday (Jeenah Moon / Pool via AFP - Getty Images)

"There’s an old line that two presidents in a room is too many," said the son of the man Carter defeated to win the presidency, former President Gerald Ford, reading a eulogy prepared before his father's death.

"But we immediately decided to exercise the privilege of former presidents: To immediately forget what either of us said about the other in the heat of battle," Ford continued. "There is indeed life after the White House."

Former President Jimmy Carter’s casket departed the U.S. Capitol at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

Carter understood that, seeing his public image soar during his post-presidency as he threw himself into charitable causes at home and abroad, while continuing to live a relatively humble life with his beloved wife, Rosalyn, who died just a year before him in late 2023.

Tributes have been pouring in since Carter's death on Dec. 29, as his body has made a slow progression through Georgia and Washington to be witnessed by thousands.

Before the funeral, his casket laid in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building, draped with an American flag and resting on the catafalque that once held Abraham Lincoln's body.

After the funeral, the proceedings will continue to Georgia, where there will be a private family funeral. Carter will then be buried on the grounds of his home in Plains, Georgia.

President-elect Donald Trump greeted his former Vice President Mike Pence upon his entry into Jimmy Carter’s national funeral service on Thursday in Washington, D.C. and sat next to former president Barack Obama.

Carter was a little-known figure outside his native Georgia before running for and winning the presidency in 1976.

He served only one term, rejected by voters upset about a global oil crisis and the kidnapping of American diplomats by Islamist revolutionaries in Iran.

For decades, the Democrat’s legacy was overshadowed by his successor, Republican Ronald Reagan, who tore up much of Carter’s agenda, including the experimental solar panels Carter had installed on the White House roof to promote alternative energy.

But Carter’s legacy was upgraded over the years in the eyes of historians and the general public, both for his charitable post-presidency, when he devoted himself to causes like Habitat for Humanity, and for the accomplishments of his presidency that are now seen as ahead of their time on issues like civil rights, women’s rights and environmentalism

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: