Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter's state funeral will take place on Jan. 9 at

There are no planned events during the first three days of 2025. Carter's body is scheduled to be moved to lie in repose at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta on Jan. 4.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The former president died on Sunday at the age of 100.

A state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter will take place in Washington on Jan. 9.

President Joe Biden also declared that Thursday a National Day of Mourning. Carter was the longest-lived former president when he died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100.

Biden ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days from Sunday.

Carter, a peanut farmer and former governor of Georgia, became the country's 39th president in 1977. He ran on the promise of restoring trust in government after the the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War.

Carter served only one term, defeated by Ronald Reagan in the midst of high inflation and the Iran hostage crisis.

He later gained a reputation as a tireless humanitarian and won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

