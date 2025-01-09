Jimmy Carter
Live Updates

Live updates: Nation honors President Jimmy Carter with National Funeral Service

The 39th president died in late December at the age of 100.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Dignitaries and family will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. Thursday to celebrate the life of President Jimmy Carter.
  • Carter, the country's longest-lived president, died December 29 at the age of 100 after several years of hospice care.
  • Carter has lain in repose at the U.S. Capitol since Tuesday.
  • Remembered for his humanitarian work, the 39th president served in the White House from 1977 to 1981.
  • His eulogy will be delivered by President Joe Biden, a request Carter made before he died.
  • President-elect Donald Trump is expected to attend the service along with past presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and the first ladies.
  • Carter's body has departed the U.S. Capitol and his motorcade is traveling to the National Cathedral for a ceremony set to start at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

Follow along below for live updates:

Jimmy Carter
