Live updates: Nation honors President Jimmy Carter with National Funeral Service

What to Know
- Dignitaries and family will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. Thursday to celebrate the life of President Jimmy Carter.
- Carter, the country's longest-lived president, died December 29 at the age of 100 after several years of hospice care.
- Carter has lain in repose at the U.S. Capitol since Tuesday.
- Remembered for his humanitarian work, the 39th president served in the White House from 1977 to 1981.
- His eulogy will be delivered by President Joe Biden, a request Carter made before he died.
- President-elect Donald Trump is expected to attend the service along with past presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and the first ladies.
- Carter's body has departed the U.S. Capitol and his motorcade is traveling to the National Cathedral for a ceremony set to start at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.
Follow along below for live updates: