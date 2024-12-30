Jimmy Carter

What was Jimmy Carter's connection to craft beer? Brewers credit former president for industry's success

Jim Koch, the owner of Boston Beer Company, credits all of his success to the former president

By Lauren Melendez

NBC Universal, Inc.

While we're honoring our nation's 39th president, beer lovers can raise a glass to him as well.

Many people might not know that Jimmy Carter is a huge reason why the national craft beer scene is bustling.

Boston Beer Company today is valued at $3.4 billion. And its owner Jim Koch credits all of his success to Carter.

For those who don't know, Boston Beer Company, maybe you've heard of Sam Adams. The iconic Boston lager is what put the microbrewery on the map when Koch -- a sixth generation brewer -- started his empire in 1984.

The San Diego Reader says Koch thanks Carter for helping him become a major organizer of the American craft beer movement. This was after Carter signed a bill in 1978 allowing individuals to brew for personal enjoyment.

Boston Beer Company also makes the popular Truly Hard Seltzer, which came well after years of success that started with a president who believed everyone deserved to do what they loved and make a living from it.

