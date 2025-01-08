JetBlue passenger who opened door of taxiing plane in Boston due in court Wednesday

A JetBlue passenger who allegedly opened the plane's emergency door as the aircraft was getting ready to take off Tuesday at Boston Logan International Airport is expected to be in court Wednesday morning.

The person is expected to be arraigned on charges Wednesday in East Boston District Court, but Massachusetts State Police said their identity will not be released until the charges are finalized.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and state police confirmed one person was detained over reports of a disturbance on a taxiing aircraft. They later said in a statement that the passenger "wanted to deplane" and "opened an aircraft door suddenly and without warning."

A JetBlue representative said in a statement to NBC News that Flight 161 was delayed after a person opened the door over the wing "for unknown reasons," then stayed on the aircraft.

An emergency slide on the JetBlue plane was deployed during the incident, a Massport spokeswoman told NBC10 Boston. No one was hurt, but it was a chaotic night for passengers, who were delayed in their trips to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

One passenger who spoke to NBC10 Boston says he was completely shocked when the man stood up and started walking toward the emergency door. He claims the incident happened after the man got in a fight with the person he was with.

"Two people directly behind me, they were arguing, boyfriend and girlfriend," Fred Wynn said. "I guess the boyfriend wanted to see the girlfriend's phone, and she wouldn't let him see."

Wynn continued that the man "got up, ran down the center aisle, grabbed the emergency door, ripped the emergency door off, and right before he was able to get out, an FBI agent tackled him. It was wild, it was crazy. I didn't expect to see something like that."

State police say they believe this was an isolated incident. More details are expected to be revealed in court Wednesday.