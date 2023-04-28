Diet & Exercise

Jenny Craig Tells Staffers It's Winding Down Its Weight-Loss Centers and Warns of Mass Layoffs

The private equity-owned company said it’s looking for a buyer and considering shifting toward e-commerce, urging employees to “anticipate that your employment may be impacted”

A Jenny Craig food package
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Jenny Craig has alerted employees to potential mass layoffs as it begins “winding down physical operations” and hunts for a buyer, according to communications the weight-loss company sent some staffers this week.

The company said it “has been going through a sales process for the last couple of months,” according to a document titled “Jenny Craig Company Transition FAQs” that was dated Tuesday and provided to NBC News.

Several Jenny Craig staffers said the company alerted them in recent days about potential layoffs.

The FAQ document said: “While we had to issue Warn Notices specifically for sites where we had more than 50 people potentially impacted, this will likely impact all employees in some manner.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Diet & ExerciseBusiness
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us