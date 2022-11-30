Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Agrees to Pay the Virgin Islands More Than $105 Million to Settle Civil Suit

The settlement comes nearly three years after Denise N. George, the attorney general of the U.S. territory, filed the lawsuit against Epstein

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on Sept. 8. 2004. Epstein is connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics. Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underaged woman.
Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images

The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to pay the Virgin Islands more than $105 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that he used the territory as the base of an extensive sex trafficking operation.

The settlement comes nearly three years after Denise N. George, the attorney general of the U.S. territory, filed the lawsuit against Epstein, a New York financier who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

"This settlement restores the faith of the people of the Virgin Islands that its laws will be enforced, without fear or favor, against those who break them," George said in a statement Wednesday. "We are sending a clear message that the Virgin Islands will not serve as a haven for human trafficking."

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years for helping wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Jeffrey Epstein
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us