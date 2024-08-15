Japan second-quarter GDP beats expectations, expands 0.5% from previous quarter

Japan's second-quarter gross domestic product beat analysts' expectations on Thursday, both on a quarter-on-quarter as well as an annualized basis.
GDP rose 0.8% quarter on quarter compared to Reuters poll estimates of a 0.5% rise. This was also a reversal from the revised 0.6% fall seen in the first quarter.
It expanded 3.1% on an annualized basis, also beating estimates of a 2.1% growth.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
